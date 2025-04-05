Overnight lane reductions, rolling slowdowns on northbound I-405 near Bothell April 7-11

Drivers should prepare for a series of nighttime rolling slowdowns on Interstate 405 in Bothell through April to remove signs over I-405 as contractor crews work to widen the roadway as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), overnight lane reductions on northbound I-405 near State Route 522 will start as early as 11 p.m. Monday, April 7 through 5 a.m. Friday, April 11. Rolling slowdowns will occur during this time, after 11:59 p.m. During a rolling slowdown, crews temporarily stop traffic for up to 15 minutes to create a gap in the traffic flow which will allow short term access to the roadway to remove signs over I-405 near Northeast 160th Street, Northeast 195th Street and SR 522.
Crews may close the following northbound I-405 ramps during this work:
– Northeast 132nd Street on-ramp
– Off-ramp to Northeast 160th Street
– Off-ramp to eastbound and westbound SR 522
– Off-ramp to Northeast 195th Street
Detours will be in place during the ramp closures to direct drivers around the active work on northbound I-405 between Northeast 132nd Street and Northeast 195th Street.
Drivers should expect additional traffic on northbound I-405 approaching Bothell during overnight work and plan for additional travel time.
Contractor crews are planning more nighttime rolling slowdowns on I-405 in both directions in April for the same type of work. These slowdowns will take place at different locations on I-405 (north-end and south-end sign locations) and may also require short-term ramp closures as we prepare to widen this section of I-405. These rolling slowdowns are necessary for the safety of crews and drivers, WSDOT said.
