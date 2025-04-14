Overnight ramp closures on SR 104 this week for light rail work

Sound Transit contractor crews will be closing the eastbound State Route 104 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. nightly Monday, April 14 through Friday morning, April 18.
The work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension project.
