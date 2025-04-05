PDC dismisses complaint lodged by firefighters union against Regional Fire Authority opponents

In the second of two complaints related to the Regional Fire Authority annexation measure before voters this month, the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on Thursday dismissed a complaint filed by the Snohomish County Firefighters PAC (FFPAC) against the Edmonds Can Do Better Committee (ECDB).

The FFPAC, which supports the April 22 proposal before voters to annex Edmonds into the Snohomish County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA), is affiliated with the International Association of Firefighters Local 1828, and has been paying for yard signs, mailers and other pro-RFA materials. In its complaint, FFPAC said that the Edmonds Can Do Better Committee (ECDB) – which opposes annexation — has not been regularly reporting income and expenditures per PDC rules and has missed several reporting deadlines.

However, the PDC dismissed the complaint because ECDB is registered under the agency’s mini reporting campaign rules, Public Disclosure Commission spokesperson Natalie Johnson said. That means it does not expect to raise more than $7,000 and agrees not to accept any single donation in excess of $500 – exempting it from regular reporting.

Mini reporting vs regular reporting:

According to the PDC, candidates and committees choosing mini reporting do not file contribution and expenditure reports, but they must file a registration statement, keep records of their contributions and expenditures, and comply with the following disclosure requirements:

Mini reporters do have the option to switch to full reporting but must make the request 30 days before the election – so in this case the deadline has passed. More information on the difference between full and mini reporting is available on the PDC website here.

Up-to-date disclosure information for both the FFPAC and the ECDB group can be viewed on the PDC website here. Note that the FFPAC is subject to regular reporting rules, and its financial report details are viewable on the site. But because the ECDB is operating under mini reporting rules, it shows zeros in all areas.

Furthermore, the rules state that as a mini filer the ECDB records are not open to public scrutiny until April 14, eight days before the April 22 election. That lack of transparency is concerning, said Jason Bennett, president of Argo Strategies, a consulting firm working under contract to the FFPAC on political messaging and strategizing.

“We are highly skeptical they [ECDB] can afford flyers and yard signs throughout the district without violating those [mini reporting] terms,” Bennett said. “If mailers arrive in voters’ mailboxes this week when ballots drop or any time over the next three weeks, we will know they will have likely exceeded the $7,000 reporting exemption, and we will be filing a follow-up complaint.”

Should a follow-up complaint be filed, the PDC could ask ECDB to open its books before the April 14 deadline.

According to PDC spokesperson Natalie Johnson, mini filers are held accountable through the complaint process. Their campaign books should include all activity, even if it occurred prior to registration as a mini filer.

“If we receive a follow-up complaint that provides evidence that mini limits have been exceeded, we would review it,” she explained. “If we open a case, a PDC compliance staff member would investigate. That could include a request to look at respondent’s campaign books.”

Edmonds Can Do Better spokesperson Jim Ogonowski said the organization “has fully adhered to” all PDC requirements and state laws. “We have properly filed our registration statement with the PDC as mandated,” he said. “However, the Snohomish Firefighters PAC has disregarded the fact that our organization operates under the Mini Reporting requirements of the PDC. This reporting status caps our total contributions at $7,000, a stark contrast to the substantially larger expenditures of the firefighters PAC.”

This is the second of two PDC complaints filed related to the RFA campaign. The first, filed by Edmonds Can Do Better committee member Theresa Hutchison, takes issue with the $64,000 contract between the City of Edmonds and Liz Loomis Public Affairs (LLPA) signed on Aug. 23, 2024. (Read the full complaint here). In her complaint, Hutchison alleges that city funds “may have been used improperly” to pay for the Loomis contract. The complaint alleges that LLPA was “hired not for neutral communication but to actively support and promote RFA annexation,” and that their work for the City of Edmonds crosses the line between education and advocacy. The City of Edmonds has submitted a response denying any irregular or illegal use of funds. Links to documents regarding this case are available from the PDC here.

This complaint is currently under investigation by the PDC (for additional details read our earlier story here).