Prep baseball: Warriors get back to winning ways with 10-1 victory over Monroe

After a couple of tough losses last week, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors were ready to regroup, refocus and get back to their winning ways on Wednesday.

They did so in a big way.

With strong pitching, active bats and aggressive baserunning, the Warriors rolled over the visiting Monroe Bearcats 10-1 in a Wesco League non-conference game played at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

E-W’s mojo had taken a hit after the team had dropped non-conference contests to Jackson and Stanwood last week — and after losing three of their last four games since March 29. But racking up 10 runs for an impressive team victory can certainly put to rest those recent defeats and lift some spirits.

“This game has helped us secure a better morale and mindset for upcoming games,” said junior Aksel Forseth.

“I’m hoping this continues on, to feed off of this game,” added Coach Dan Somoza.

The Warriors’ Wednesday morale-booster started early when they sent 10 batters to the plate in the second inning, scoring five times. RBI singles by Forseth, Erik Alsdorf, Andreas Simonsen and Luke Boland lead the offensive explosion, helped by successful base steals by Simonsen and Toshi Gilginas and an error by Bearcat Gavin Prescott.

E-W scored twice in the third inning – with RBI’s picked up by Forseth and Gilginas – and three more in the fourth to make the game a runaway.

Forseth, playing his first year of varsity baseball at E-W, had three RBI in the game on two hits and a hit-by-pitch at-bat. The junior admitted to starting the season slow, but is showing poise and production now at the midpoint of the year.

“I’ve been getting better,” Forseth said. “At first it was a little rocky but the coaches have been helping me build up and get more confident. So I’ve been able to get the ball into play and do it for the team.”

In addition to his hitting performance, Forseth played right field, an inning at shortstop and pitched a perfect 1-2-3 sixth inning for the Warriors.

After the game, Somoza expressed his delight with how the entire team was able to see playing time and contribute to the victory — and how Forseth was able to shine in the contest.

“Today we got everyone in; it was really fun,” Somoza said. “And that’s how you get kids experience. And that’s what they practice for. When they get a chance, you never know who’s going to step up. And Aksel stepped up and had a great game today for us. It was awesome to see.”

Starter Will Alseth earned the pitching victory for E-W with three innings of scoreless work. Forseth, Simonson, Isak Haverlock and Andrew Bau each pitched an inning in the game to close out the win for the Warriors.

E-W now boasts a 7-4 record at the midpoint of the season — with the team’s four defeats being to non-Wesco League South Conference teams with a combined record of 35-5 this year. Somoza explained that playing a difficult non-league schedule is intentional.

“We have a really tough non-league schedule; all the pitchers we’ve faced have been really tough. But that’s what we want to see,” Somoza said. “That’s what makes us better in the long run. We try to play the best non-league schedule we can.”

Eight of the Warriors’ final 10 games of the regular season will be against Wesco South Conference foes, starting with the 7-3 Shorecrest Scots on Friday, Apr. 11. E-W sits atop the conference standings at 4-0.

“We’re in first place right now and we want to keep it that way,” Somoza concluded.

Prep Baseball: Monroe at Edmonds-Woodway April 9

Monroe Bearcats 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 – 1 3 1

Edmonds-Woodway 0 5 2 3 0 0 x – 10 8 1

Winning pitcher: Will Alseth (Edmonds-Woodway), three innings, one hit, three strikeouts, two base-on-balls, one wild pitch

Losing pitcher: Brennan Sheppard (Monroe), two innings, five runs, five hits, two strikeouts

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-4 overall; Monroe 2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-8 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorecrest; Friday, Apr. 11; 4:00 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Monroe next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Monday, April 14; 4 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School