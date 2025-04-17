Prep softball: After 8-3 loss to Shorewood, coach says young Mavs still finding their footing

With a first-year head coach, just three seniors and five freshmen on the roster, the youthful Meadowdale Mavericks will certainly take their lumps during a long 19-game regular season this year. Wednesday’s outing against the Shorewood Stormrays was one of those nights.

Pounding out 13 hits, being aggressive at the plate and on the basepaths, and riding the arm of pitcher Ellie Van Horn, the Stormrays schooled the Mavericks 8-3 in a Wesco League matchup played at Meridian Park Field in Shoreline.

Emma Kellum led the Stormrays’ offensive attack by going 3-for-4 at the dish with a single, a double and a two-run homer. Lillian Perreault went 2-for-3 and had three RBI in the Shorewood victory.

While the Stormrays were knocking the ball all over the park, the team also used small ball to befuddle the Mavs. Sacrifice bunts by Rose Gallagher and Cameryn Hubbard early in the contest were followed by infield bunt singles by Grace McLaughlin and Maddie Schilperoort later in the game.

“They had the short game working for them,” said Meadowdale coach Julia Reuble.

Reuble, in her first year at the helm of Mavericks’ softball, is being patient with her young squad, hoping that lessons can be learned even in the tough losses.

“We’re green; we’re trying to get our footing,” Reuble said. “But I think we’ll get there and we’ll hit our stride eventually this season. I’ve definitely seen improvement — and always areas to grow in.”

One point of emphasis for Reuble after Wednesday’s loss was fielding. Although tagged with just one official error in the game, the Mavs were plagued with a number of miscues in the field that led to Stormray runners being able to advance an extra base uncontested.

“I think what we can take out of that is just making sure we’re getting the ball cleanly, making nice clean throws, (and) not throwing the ball and holding it when we need to,” Reuble explained.

The brightest moment for the Mavericks on Wednesday came in the fifth inning when, after junior Sophia Billy led off the inning with a single and freshman Zoe De Mello reached base on a Shorewood error, freshman Samantha Martens crushed a ball over the tall right-center fence for a three-run homer.

“I’m very impressed with Sam,” Reuble said after the game. “She’s been a great asset to the team, coming with a lot of energy in the box and a lot of grit. She’s ready to roll every single time.”

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, the runs scored off of Martens’ dinger would be their only ones on Wednesday. After closing the gap to 4-3, Meadowdale surrendered two runs to Shorewood in each of the next two innings and the game became out of reach for a possible Mavs’ comeback.

Payton Aldridge, another freshman, started on the mound for the Mavericks. Aldridge pitched three innings, gave up three runs on seven hits and recorded one strikeout. Olivia Feistel took over the pitching duties for the Mavs in the fourth inning, yielded four runs on six hits, struck out three and walked two.

Ellie Van Horn pitched a complete game for the Stormrays, giving up the eight Mav hits, no earned runs, striking out 10 and walking just two.

In addition to having players lacking varsity experience, Reuble is also new to coaching at the high school level. The 2016 graduation of Meadowdale High School was named the Mavericks’ head coach after Dennis Hopkins resigned from the post after 16 seasons.

Reuble had a stellar career playing four years of Mavericks’ softball and helping the 2016 squad win a 3A state championship. She went on to play at Central Washington University and then teach and coach softball at a variety of levels after her college graduation. But she admits that she is still learning just what her 2025 Mavs roster is capable of this season.

“I think I only made it out to one game last year, unfortunately, but I was really excited to get them all going,” Reuble said.

And despite a 4-6 record at the midpoint of the season, Reuble is liking a couple of specific aspects of her squad. “I’ve been impressed with what the freshmen can do; I’m impressed with the senior leadership,” she said.

During the years that Reuble donned the Mavs’ uniform, those four seasons all ended at the state championship tournament in Lacey, with Meadowdale bringing home the crown in 2016 and third-place trophies in 2013 and 2015.

Has Reuble talked any about those winning years to her 2025 squad?

“I’ve shared some good stories with them,” Reuble said with a grin. “Hopefully they take that in and understand what we did as a 2016 team and earlier years — 2013 to 2016, those were some really great seasons.”

And Reuble said she is hoping that this year’s stable of Mavericks can be inspired by the past successes of the program.

“Yes, inspiration for sure,” Reuble said.

Prep Softball: Meadowdale at Shorewood, Apr. 14

Meadowdale 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 – 3 8 1

Shorewood 1 0 2 0 2 2 x – 8 13 2

Winning pitcher: Ellie Van Horn (Shorewood)

Losing pitcher: Payton Aldridge (Meadowdale)

Records: Meadowdale 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-6 overall; Shorewood 4-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 9-5 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Lynnwood; Friday, April 18; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Friday, April 18; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School