Prep track and field: Terrace, Lynnwood athletes shine at three-team meet

Led by a strong set of returning juniors that qualified for the state championship meet last year — and a surprising group of fresh newcomers to the squad — the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ girls track team rolled over the competition to earn two team wins on Thursday at a three-team meet held at Edmonds Stadium.

And while the Lady Hawks ruled the roost on Thursday, the Terrace boys looked good in picking up a win over Shorewood, the Lynnwood boys squeaked past the Hawks and the Lynnwood girls slid past Shorewood in the tri-meet.

The Terrace girls crushed Shorewood 82-51 and defeated Lynnwood 81-66, thanks in part to three individual event victories by Brynlee Dubiel. The junior placed first in the girls’ 200 Meters, the girls’ 100-meter hurdles and the girls’ 300-meter hurdles; in addition, Dubiel helped the Hawks take first place in the girls’ 4×100-meter relay.

According to Athletic.net, Dubiel’s winning time of 45.69 in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles is the fastest time for the event among 3A runners in the state of Washington so far this season.

Also running with the Hawks’ winning 4×100-meter relay team was junior Allison Mervin, who also earned individual event victories in the girls’ long jump and the girls’ triple jump.

Another Hawk junior, Sierra Swan, easily took the top spot in the girls’ javelin on Thursday.

While Dubiel, Mervin and Swan all showed the form that took them to the state meet last year, also getting into the act on Thursday were a pair of Terrace freshman spreading their wings and impressing those in attendance. Freshman Mia Sledge ran to a win in the girls’ 400 meters and helped the Hawks’ 4×200-meter relay win.

Also assisting in the Terrace girls’ 4×200-meter relay victory was freshman Haruna DiPippo, who has quickly found her place on a team that’s loaded with talent. The newcomer admitted that running at the high school level after competing for two years at Brier Terrace Middle School was a little intimidating early on.

“At first it was actually kind of scary,” DiPippo said. “But my teammates are really nice.”

DiPippo placed third in the girls long jump and second in the girls 100 meters, just getting edged out by Lynnwood junior Monet Winfield-Sullers.

The Royals’ Charley Weitkamp was a double-winner on Thursday, placing first in the girls 1600 meters and anchoring the Lynnwood victory in the girls 4×400-meter relay. Also winning individual events for the Royals were Alice Tyler in the girls’ 3200 meters and Ena Dodik in the girls’ discus.

On the boys’ side, Mountlake Terrace’s Jackson Fears ran to wins in both the 800 meters and the 1600 meters. The Hawks also picked up event victories in the boys 400 meters (Evan Labuguen), the boys 300 Meter Hurdles (Mohammad “Mo” Sillah), the boys’ shot put (Jayden Costa) and the boys triple jump (Adam Esayas). The team of Mohammad Fatty, Ezra Addisu, Mason Wilson and Caleb Tsega placed first in the boys’ 4×200-meter relay.

Ty Jensen led the Lynnwood boys on Thursday with a win in the 200 meters and being a part of the Royals’ victorious 4×100-meter relay and 4×400-meter relay teams.

Running with Jensen on the Lynnwood 4×100- and 4×400-meter relay team for the first time on Thursday was good friend Jaikin Choy. The junior also competed in the boys 100 meters and 200 meters, all while nursing a sore Achilles.

“It’s been hindering me but that doesn’t stop me from getting what I want to achieve, Choy said. “And my friend Ty, he’s like my competitor. I win — he wins. He gives me motivation to keep trying hard when things are hard.”

The Shorewood Stormrays competed in the tri-meet without a number of their top athletes who were in Eugene to participate in one of the premier events for high school track on the West Coast, the Oregon Relays, at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Shorewood meet, Apr. 3 (Edmonds Stadium)

Boys team results:

Mountlake Terrace 80 – Shorewood 68

Lynnwood 74 – Mountlake Terrace 71

Shorewood 87 – Lynnwood 62

Girls team results:

Mountlake Terrace 82 – Shorewood 51

Mountlake Terrace 81 – Lynnwood 66

Lynnwood 78 – Shorewood 69

Individual event winners (Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood):

Boys

200 meters – Ty Jensen, 23.93 (Lynnwood)

400 meters – Evan Labuguen, 55.40 (Mountlake Terrace)

800 meters – Jackson Fears, 2:10.56 (Mountlake Terrace)

1600 meters – Jackson Fears, 4:48.04 (Mountlake Terrace)

300-meter hurdles – Mohammed “Mo” Sillah, 44.13 (Mountlake Terrace)

Shot put – Jayden Costa (Mountlake Terrace), 38-03.50

Triple jump – Adam Esayas (Mountlake Terrace), 39-02.50)

4×100-meter relay – Lynnwood (Malachi Dillon, Jaikin Choy, Eric Ly, Ty Jensen), 45.22

4×200-meter relay – Mountlake Terrace (Mohammad Fatty, Ezra Addisu, Mason Wilson, Caleb Tsega), 1:43.58

4×400-meter relay – Lynnwood (Kale Solomon, Ty Jensen, Eric Ly, Jaikin Choy), 3:39.40

Girls:

100 meters – Monet Winfield-Sullers, 13.64 (Lynnwood)

200 meters – Brynlee Dubiel, 27.33 (Mountlake Terrace)

400 meters – Mia Sledge, 1:06.38 (Mountlake Terrace)

1600 meters – Charley Weitkamp, 5:45.05 (Lynnwood)

3200 meters – Alice Tyler, 13:19.17 (Lynnwood)

100-meter hurdles – Brynlee Dubiel, 15.87 (Mountlake Terrace)

300-meter hurdles – Brynlee Dubiel, 45.69 (Mountlake Terrace)

Discus – Ena Dodik (Lynnwood), 113-00

Javelin – Sierra Swan (Mountlake Terrace), 106-10

Long jump – Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace), 17-08.00

Triple jump – Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace), 35-10.75

4×100-meter relay – Mountlake Terrace (Brynlee Dubiel, Haruna DiPippo, Allison Mervin, Taylor Williams), 51.19

4×200-meter relay – Mountlake Terrace (Whitney Mulenga, Isabella Barrett, Haruna DiPippo, Mia Sledge), 1:57.72

4×400-meter relay – Lynnwood (Isabel Harris, Kiersten Miller, Alice Tyler, Charley Weitkamp), 4:52.46

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Meadowdale, Shorecrest; Thursday, April 17; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood next meet: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Kamiak; Thursday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Goddard Stadium in Mukilteo