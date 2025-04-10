Public invited to comment on draft housing and community development plans April 23

The public is invited to comment on Snohomish County draft housing and community development plans during a meeting on Wednesday, April 23.

The Snohomish County Consortia have partnered with Snohomish County and local cities and towns in the county for receiving federal funds under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs.

The Draft 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan & 2025 Annual Action Plan provides a framework to guide the funds investment to address local priority housing and community development needs that primarily benefit low- and moderate-income people in the county. Snohomish County collaborated on the plan with the City of Everett and the City of Marysville, each receiving and administering CDBG funds for their own cities and participating in the HOME Consortium.

The Draft 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan includes an executive summary, a summary of the consultation and citizen participation process conducted during development of the plan, a needs assessment, a market analysis and a strategic plan that identifies priority needs in the community. They summary also sets five-year goals for the investment of CDBG, HOME and ESG funds to help meet these needs. The plan covers July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030.

The Draft 2025 Annual Action Plan includes the Consortia’s CDBG, HOME and ESG spending plan for the 2025 program year, which runs from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026. It includes descriptions and funding awards for specific activities that will help achieve the five-year goals and actions anticipated to be undertaken under the additional strategies.

The virtual public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 23.

Where: Join Zoom meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82517239364?pwd=oUBWZCzmbIFXRu2HOBgafDsFlOpbbj.1

Call-in #: 1-253-205-0468

Meeting ID: 825 1723 9364

Passcode: 509407

To access the Draft 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan & 2025 Annual Action Plan, visit the county website.

Written comments are welcomed and will be accepted until 4 p.m. on May 8. Email Debra May via email at debra.may@snoco.org, or mail to: Snohomish County Human Services Department, Housing & Community Services Division — M/S 305, 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, WA 98201.

​The Snohomish County Consortia is a partnership between Snohomish County and its cities and towns — formed through interlocal agreements — to coordinate and manage affordable housing initiatives and funding.

For more information, to request a reasonable accommodation, or to request a foreign language interpreter, contact Debra May, Human Services Department at 425-388-3264 or at debra.may@snoco.org.