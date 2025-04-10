Public invited to the Watershed Fun Fair May 3

Mark your calendars for the Watershed Fun Fair on Saturday, May 3 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Willow Creek Salmon and Watershed Education Center in Edmonds. This annual event offers nature-themed family fun with exhibits, games and crafts. The event is free and registration is not required.
Staff from the City of Edmonds will be joined by local non-profit organizations to share tips on how we can all work together to maintain a healthy watershed. Also, educational activities offered by more than a dozen exhibitors, experts will be on hand to talk about stormwater management, natural yard care, native plants and wildlife, water conservation, soil health, habitat restoration and more.
Stop by the newly expanded Susie Schaefer Wildlife and Native Plant Community Garden to learn how to install a bat house, attract hummingbirds to your garden and provide the perfect habitat for garter snakes and other ground-dwelling critters in your yard. Families can also enjoy feeding juvenile salmon in the hatchery’s rearing pond courtesy of Sound Salmon Solutions.
The Pilchuck Audubon Society will be on site to help visitors plan their own wildlife and pollinator friendly gardens and backyard habitats. Other exhibitors will include the Edmonds Stewards, Snohomish Conservation District, the Xerces Society, Friends of the Salish Sea and more.
The Willow Creek Salmon and Education Center is located at 95 Pine Street in Edmonds. For more information, contact email jennifer.leach@edmondswa.
gov or call 425-771-0227.
