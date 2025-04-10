Public invited to the Watershed Fun Fair May 3

Mark your calendars for the Watershed Fun Fair on Saturday, May 3 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Willow Creek Salmon and Watershed Education Center in Edmonds. This annual event offers nature-themed family fun with exhibits, games and crafts. The event is free and registration is not required.

Staff from the City of Edmonds will be joined by local non-profit organizations to share tips on how we can all work together to maintain a healthy watershed. Also, educational activities offered by more than a dozen exhibitors, experts will be on hand to talk about stormwater management, natural yard care, native plants and wildlife, water conservation, soil health, habitat restoration and more.

The Pilchuck Audubon Society will be on site to help visitors plan their own wildlife and pollinator friendly gardens and backyard habitats. Other exhibitors will include the Edmonds Stewards, Snohomish Conservation District, the Xerces Society, Friends of the Salish Sea and more.