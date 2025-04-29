PUD to continue overnight maintenance work at Dayton and 5th April 29

Snohomish County PUD crews are scheduled to perform critical maintenance repair work at the intersection of Dayton Street and 5th Avenue South beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 29 and continuing to 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 30.

This work will require an intermittent road closure to remove and replace critical underground feeder cables and poles, PUD said in a news release. Caution signs will be posted for the duration of the repair. To ensure safety, a pair of flaggers will be on site to direct traffic and support pedestrians and residents in the area.

For more information on the project, call PUD Foreman Matthew Little at 425-725-8263.