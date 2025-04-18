PUD to perform maintenance work at 5th and Dayton overnight April 22

Snohomish County PUD said that crews are scheduled to perform critical maintenance repair work at the intersection of Dayton Street and 5th Avenue South beginning at 6 p.m. on April 22 and continuing to 4 a.m. on April 23.

This work will require an intermittent road closure to remove and replace critical underground feeder cables and poles, the PUD said in a news release. Caution signs will be posted for the duration of the repair. To ensure safety, a pair of flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic and support pedestrians and residents in the area.

For more information on the project, call PUD Foreman Matthew Little at 425-725-8263 or PUD Operations Superintendent Keith Ellison at 425-670-3270.