Questions about Regional Fire Authority transport fees persist as election approaches

Next Tuesday’s April 22 special election asking whether Edmonds should annex into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA) has been marked by considerable debate between those who favor the measure and those who oppose it.

Many Edmonds voters have opted to cast their ballots early — according to the Snohomish County Board of Elections, as of April 16 more than 6,400 (just above 20%) of the more than 31,500 ballots mailed to Edmonds voters have been returned.

But even at this late date, several issues and unanswered questions persist.

One of these is the debate over so-called transport fees and the closely related ground emergency medical transport (GEMT) reimbursements. Transport fees are collected by South County Fire (SCF) for ambulance transportation while GEMT reimbursements are collected from the federal government to offset the expense of maintaining ambulance service. At issue is how these funds are shared with the City of Edmonds under its current contract with SCF.

My Edmonds News has researched the issue, including examining source documents and speaking with South County Fire, City of Edmonds officials, and various individuals on both sides of the RFA proposal. Here is a breakdown of what we’ve learned, what we know and what we don’t know.

What the City of Edmonds contract with South County Fire says:

The original 2010 contract, also called the interlocal agreement, between Edmonds and Fire District One (now known as South County Fire), provides in Section 4.8 that transport fees collected by South County Fire for ambulance trips originating in Edmonds be remitted to the City of Edmonds, less an administration fee, as follows:

While there have been subsequent amendments to other contract provisions over the years, the transport fee language has not changed (see 2017 amended contract here).

Under this provision, SCF bills the patient’s insurance for the cost of the ambulance ride (the transport fee). If approved by the insurance company, it then pays SCF its standard rate for this service, generally less than the amount billed. Rather than try to collect from the patient, SCF writes off the difference. SCF then remits the insurance payment (less an administration fee) to the City of Edmonds per the terms of section 4.8 of the contract.

Interested readers will find additional documents related to the contract between South County Fire and the City of Edmonds in SCF’s document archive here.

The advent of GEMT in 2016

Ground Emergency Medical Transport (GEMT) reimbursement was created during the 2015-2016 Washington State legislative session to make up for the difference in cost between what ambulance service providers spend to maintain and operate this service and the amount they collect from the patient’s insurance. It provides a mechanism for service providers to request reimbursement for these expenses without dipping into the state general fund, with reimbursement coming entirely from federal Medicaid money. (For full details, see RCW 41.05.730, RCW 41.05.735, the draft of HB 2007, the GEMT Approval Packet and the WA State Health Authority’s GEMT info page.)

Note that the ambulance service must come from a licensed Medicaid provider to be eligible for reimbursement under GEMT. South County Fire is a Medicaid provider and accordingly has been collecting funds through this program since 2018.

The controversy

Note also that GEMT did not exist at the time of the 2010 contract between South County Fire and the City of Edmonds, and no subsequent contract amendments have specifically provided for it. Because it addresses the issue of ambulance transport, many have questioned if — or how — the transport fee provisions of the contract apply to GEMT. While South County Fire maintains that GEMT is separate from and not subject to the transport fees provisions of the contract, others – including the City of Edmonds – question this.

South County Fire argues that the contract specifies that it is required to “receive and pursue collection of all transport fees,” and defines this as what SCF bills and collects from patients’ insurance for the cost of the ambulance ride. According to SCF, because GEMT funds are not linked to patients’ bills, they do not qualify as a transport fee and hence are not required to be remitted to the City of Edmonds under the contract terms. SCF also points out that the GEMT program commenced six years after the contract began, no additional contract amendments regarding it have been made, and that the City of Edmonds is not eligible to participate in GEMT because it is not a licensed Medicaid provider.

“GEMT supplemental payments are not transport fees simply because they share the word ‘transport’ in their titles,” said SCF Communications Director Christie Veley. “South County Fire is committed to being a good partner to the city and will ensure our respective contractual obligations under the contract are satisfied. Pursuant to the contract, South County Fire has paid the city $9.4 million in transport fees collected from 2016-2024.”

More details on SCF’s position on GEMT and transport fees are outlined on SCF’s website here (scroll to the lower part of the page and click the dropdown menu about the GEMT program).

The City of Edmonds has a differing view. According to city spokesperson Kelsey Foster, “The GEMT issue stems from a differing interpretation between the city and South County Fire about the term ‘Transport Fees.’”

When asked for details about these differences in interpretation, the dollar amount in dispute, and whether the city is engaging in or contemplating dispute resolution and/or litigation, Foster responded that she could not provide information beyond the above statement.

City Councilmember Vivian Olson said in an email that “GEMT is a business matter relating to the current contract terms. It will be settled one way or the other independently of the annexation vote and is unaffected by a yes or no decision regarding annexation.”

The dollar figure associated with what may be owed has either not been determined or not been released publicly. Should the parties involved choose to pursue this, section 18 of the contract provides a process for dispute resolution including mediation and binding arbitration.