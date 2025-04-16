Raise a glass to save the arts: Schools foundation hosting Ales for the Arts concert crawl

The Foundation for Edmonds School District invites the community to come together for Ales for the Arts, a two-day concert crawl supporting arts education in the Edmonds School District. Featuring live performances, local brews and family fun, the event will showcase some of the district’s talented musicians and the important role music and art play in the schools, the foundation said in a news release.

The concert crawl will take place on two dates and two local venues in Edmonds: on Wednesday at Brigid’s Bottle Shop at Salish Crossing, and on Thursday at Salish Brewing Boathouse Taproom & Gallaghers Where U Brew, both located in the Harbor Square business complex. All locations are proud supporters of the foundation and committed to ensuring arts programs remain strong in the Edmonds School District, the news release said.

Wednesday, May 21 | Brigid’s Bottle Shop | 188 Sunset Ave.

– Enjoy live performances by Edmonds School District jazz groups and musical combos

– Bid on unique experiences and items at a mini-silent auction, with all proceeds supporting arts education

– Dine for a cause: Epulo Food Truck, Spuds and Brigid’s Bottle Shop will donate 10% of proceeds, alongside Thai By Day, which will donate 20% of purchases when customers mention “Save the Arts.”

Saturday, May 31 | The Boathouse Taproom | Salish Sea Brewing Co. and Gallaghers Where U Brew at Harbor Square

Described as “a lively celebration for all ages,” this event will feature pay-to-play activities that directly benefit arts programs in the Edmonds School District and live performances, featuring:

– Live performances by Edmonds School District Bands

– Show-stopping sets by local favorites, The Unknown Legends and Club Clover, the Meadowdale High Alumni Band

– Family-friendly root beer garden

– An art activity provided by Graphite Arts Center. All art created by children will be auctioned between 5-8 p.m.

– Pay-to-play interactive games including Hula Hoop Keg Toss, Root Beer Pong and Bean Bag Toss that raise money for the cause.

– Don’t miss “Lyric Lager,” a special brew from Salish Brewing Co. that will be available at Brigid’s Bottle Shop, Salish Brewing Co. and Gallagher’s Where U Brew. All proceeds will benefit arts education in the Edmonds School District.

Throughout both events, 10% of all sales from Brigid’s Bottle Shop and The Boathouse Taproom will directly support arts programs in the Edmonds School District.

“We’re proud to partner with local businesses and performers to create an event that not only brings our community together, but also helps preserve vital arts opportunities for students,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “Whether you come for the music, the food, or the fun, every contribution helps.”

For more information or to get your free tickets, visit foundationesd.org.