Reader view: City development code updates — who is driving the bus?

Edmonds citizens have a chance to weigh in over the next two weeks on important developments in city codes on middle housing and Neighborhood Centers and Hubs. There is pressing need for residents to speak about these proposals and write the mayor and councilmembers. As you will note below, vity staff is taking the liberty of going above and beyond the state’s minimum requirements in implementing these new laws. This going beyond is despite guidance from the planning director that only minimum requirements should be implemented and a citizen survey that cites overdevelopment as a primary concern.

Two events are scheduled in the Brackett Room, third floor, in Edmonds City Hall at 121 5th Ave. N.:

April 23, Wednesday, at 6 p.m. Public hearing before the city Planning Board on middle housing;

May 1, Thursday, at 6 p.m. Open house on draft code updates on middle housing and centers and hubs.

In his memo in the Planning Board agenda packet for the meeting of 2/26, Senior Planner Brad Shipley suggests going from the middle housing requirement that allows two units on all lots to changing the requirement to allow three units on all lots. Thus city staff suggests an increase in density not of 100% as required in the new law, but rather now 200%, in residential zones.

Shipley also suggests that the city forego affordability, which would exempt city staff from tracking affordable units over 50 years. Shipley assumes tracking affordable units will be a staff burden, but that is not a given.

I sent a memo of concern about this to the Planning Board, three members of city council, and Interim Director of Planning and Development Shane Hope. I have not yet received a response.

I joined the walking tour of the Westgate Neighborhood Center on 3/27 with planning staff and a dozen other residents. I took the opportunity to ask Director Shane Hope about the expanded “three-unit per lot” option and I believe I heard her respond to me that she would not support that alternative. If the director does not favor that option, I am surprised to find that it continues as a live proposal in the upcoming Planning Board packet (p.19) for April 23. (This appears in ECDC Title 16, Zone Districts, subsection 16.20.020 on Unit Density & Affordable Housing.)

City staff is importing content from the state’s models , e.g. the Washington State Middle Housing User Guide, in drafting new Edmonds codes. Proposed draft guidelines push beyond the basic requirements of the new middle housing law in other areas as well, including building heights, lot coverages, setbacks, etc. Shipley quotes the state model, saying the three-unit per lot option “moderately increases density outright,” that is, increasing density from the 100% required by the law to 200%, for a “simplified, streamlined three-unit per lot allowance.” (!)

The chart on packet page 22 shows 35% lot coverage, as expected, for those with one or two units. The 35% lot coverage is key to maintaining our tree canopy, open space and storm water infiltration. The chart indicates a 45% lot coverage for three or more units per lot.

Thus, the planning and development department sets the city on a primrose path to a Ballard-style neighborhood…

Many have recommended that the city implement new zoning requirements to initially meet the minimum requirements of the laws. It is evident that city planners operate in an environment without closely drawn boundaries or parameters in terms of project goals. Staff is at liberty to go well beyond basic requirements and propose code incorporating objectives at will from State Department of Commerce materials and guidelines, independent of the preferences of Edmonds citizens and officials.

We understand that Interim Director Shane Hope will retire from her position at the end of April. Some in town wonder who the few planners working on the development codes will be reporting to from May through the end of 2025, when much work will be done in this area. Who will provide the planners with the city’s expectations, set the guardrails, and monitor outcomes against those expectations?

Now is the perfect time for Edmonds residents to look over the code updates so far and speak and write to elected officials about your concerns.

Larry Williamson is the secretary for the Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds.