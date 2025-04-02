Reader view/opinion: A lot of smoke clouding ‘the future of fire’ decision

It is time for me to address some distracting questions and comments from the opponents of the annexation ballot measure. I hope to clear the air so you can see what is evident behind the smokescreen.

“We have other options” Fitch and Associates, consultant experts in fire and EMS, were hired to evaluate our most viable options and to make a recommendation to the council. They did that, recommending South County Regional Fire Authority as the lowest-cost option to receive the quality and level of service we have been getting. Upon resident concerns about a missed item and referral to a competing firm, I went through the study with the competitor consultant and was made confident again that the work and findings were solid. We additionally found out that a contract from South County Fire would be an option at the same rate as the fully annexed members (made more expensive only by the retained responsibility for capital investment in the stations). I researched Jupiter, Florida’s decision to go in house to see what we could learn from their choice: Unlike Edmonds, Jupiter has fund balance every year and healthy reserves to start such a department. Their council chose local control over the bells and whistles of the regional department. Fifty-six hundred petitioners and a filed lawsuit demanding a vote of the people are indications that the decision to leave the regional provider was unpopular with these Jupiter residents even though they could afford the other option. Some here, on the other hand, seem determined to find an alternative to our great regional provider….

South County’s cardiac arrest save rate is 71.4% (state average 46%, national average 36%). Examples of the RFA’s broad capabilities include rescues from an Edmonds home devastated by a felled tree and from the Sound where a paddle boarder was stranded after dark (both in the last month). When an incident involves hazardous materials, the RFA is trained and equipped to deal with that too.

South County also boasts a Protection Class 3 rating, one just 15% of providers in the state have achieved, and a level up from the highest achieved by the Edmonds Fire Department before dissolution in 2010. Besides indicating a higher level of safety, that higher rating also saves you money on your homeowner’s insurance rates.

When and if a better option materializes, we should convince the commissioners of the South County RFA to pursue it as their model so that everyone in South County benefits. If they cannot be convinced, and the City has the financial wherewithal, we should at that time withdraw from the annexation to pursue it for ourselves.

“We need to negotiate a better deal!” Everyone’s deal is best starting in 2026. The current contract was terminated by the commissioners because Edmonds paying a lower rate than the members they represented wasn’t fair (and violates state law that prohibits subsidy of one government agency by another). Now we will not be offered an annexation or contract deal lower than our RFA neighbors, but that price was verified fair as South County RFA’s proposed contract (based on annexation price estimates) was a lower estimated price than the estimated contract price from Shoreline without requiring the upfront expenses that would apply with the latter. Edmonds does not have the highest average assessed valuation (AV) on Zillow today, either, (RFA neighbors Mill Creek and Brier both are higher) and we use the highest rates of EMS and community paramedic program in the RFA. Lastly, with the Sound to our West, we need three fire stations to get good response times, contributing the most overhead (Lynnwood has two stations, Mountlake Terrace only one).

The Edmonds team negotiated retention of the current contracted price for service all the way through contract expiration at year end while additionally benefiting from an official annexation date of June 1. June 1st annexed status enables RFA payment of Edmonds’ fire-related 911 service and firefighter pension liabilities during the last seven months of 2025. The RFA is paying for three years of our emergency management coordinator, and will, if we annex, take on the capital investments in our stations.

Lastly, the claims of excess are not supported by the data. Among Snohomish County’s 17 Fire Districts and RFAs, only five have assessments (inclusive of benefit charge where they apply) on the average house in Edmonds lower than the South County RFA assessment. Two of those are volunteer departments. I don’t know what it takes to provide fire and EMS service, but the Chief and the commissioners I help elect with my vote do, and they will ensure that we periodically review best practices and make changes as efficiencies present.

The .28 city EMS levy goes away with annexation, but in reference to retaining the .72 general property tax levy, some of which was being used toward the current fire contract: “We are paying for fire twice/ You are stealing our money”

Unlike the EMS levy, which was collected for a specific function, the general tax levy is not specified. Council voted unanimously that the ballot wording would include retention of the general tax levy to use toward other essential City services if the annexation passed. Much greater revenues are needed than the retained amount, and thus it seemed more open and transparent than lowering it and turning around six to seven months later asking for an amount multiples in size.

Any future levy, just like this measure, is up to the voters, and will not happen unless the voters choose it. These measures should be considered independently of each other.

Note: On a chart of comparator cities in Snohomish County, Edmonds has the lowest local taxes (inclusive of fire and EMS). In January 2026, if annexation passes, with assessment and benefit charge from the RFA AND with the City retaining the .48/1000 AV that used to go to the fire contract, we will still be lower than half of the cities (at new rate of 1.88/1000).

While this does not address deferred maintenance, and loan and reserves repayment, the retained amount would be a start, covering many of the “current day” bills for the most critical services.

In conclusion

Please consider carefully the risk of putting off this decision for undefined possibilities that when defined, still need to be afforded, and for reliance on a voter-approved property tax levy lid lift to pay for the fire contract alternative, a measure that may or may not gain approval.

The annexation vote is about saving you— and your loved ones, and your belongings.

I will be voting yes on the April 22 ballot to secure the lowest-cost option for the quality and level of fire suppression and EMS service we have been getting.

— By Vivian Olson