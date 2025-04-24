Reader view/opinion: Edmonds’ development code must protect steep slopes in Westgate neighborhood

In January 2023, a stranger knocked on my door. She was breathless, warning me to get out. There was a landslide! I rushed to my back door to check but realized my house wasn’t in danger. She was on the wrong street. Homes above the Westgate gas station on Hwy 104 were the ones being threatened instead.

The terror that I felt when that stranger knocked on my door surges in me whenever I look at those steep slopes at Westgate. I have been raising concerns about the proposed Westgate Neighborhood Center for almost a year now. Only a few on the Council have taken the time to listen, so I am reaching out with new information that I hope will not be ignored.

Bent, pistol-butted trees are indicative of unstable slopes. I have found them on all three of the sloped hillsides in Westgate Center. There are some behind the gas station right next to that landslide area, and behind Bucatini’s strip mall, Bartell and the Village apartments. These trees are examples of what the Washington Department of Natural Resources say are warning signs that a slope may be creeping downhill.

Despite this evidence, a Geotechnical Report Addendum for the permitting of the Village Apartments concluded otherwise. In a letter dated February 23, 2017, W. Paul Grant from PanGEO, Inc. stated that “All trees were straight and did not exhibit any evidence of hillside creep.” This report assured Edmonds that the hillside behind the project was stable, yet the bowed trees, which are readily visible by standing in the rear Bartells parking lot, were very prominent and easy to spot. I don’t know how they missed them. Even if these trees have magically sprung up in the eight years since the report was written, newly bent trees would cast doubt on any subsequent engineering undertaken to keep the slope stable. How can we trust the conclusions of that Geotechnical Report that overlooked the instability of the slope so starkly?

Edmonds’ code wants to rely on geotechnical reports paid for by the developer to greenlight projects on steep slopes. I don’t trust that these reports guarantee slope stability. Instead, there should be clear written guidelines established in the code so that any development in Westgate protects homes above or adjacent to Westgate as well as any new residents beneath the slopes within Westgate.

There needs to be buffers between the slopes and new development.

Developers should not be allowed to undercut the base of hillsides to increase land area available for their projects.

Trees and shrubs on slopes should not be removed since their root structures help stabilize slopes.

Groundwater issues, inadequate stormwater infrastructure, and natural ravines within the slope topography must be considered before development is approved in Westgate.

Exemptions should not be granted on the basis of geotechnical reports.

I don’t think I can shout any louder that density at Westgate must be tightly regulated to keep everyone safe. Soils above Westgate are shown on a Washington State Department of Natural Resources map as Alderwood series, which can include permeable layers atop impermeable layers, making them susceptible to sliding under wet conditions. And now I have found evidence of bowed, pistol-butted trees on all the steep Westgate slopes that indicate slipping ground.

I am the metaphorical stranger knocking on Edmonds’ door warning of danger. Edmonds must make sure steep slopes are not ignored in the development code for Westgate. The Planning Department must draft code that won’t allow a geotechnical report to greenlight projects which might create a risk for Edmonds’ residents.

Arlene Williams lives in the Westgate neighborhood and has been advocating for the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update to prioritize safety of neighborhood residents when developing Westgate Center.