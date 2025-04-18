Reader view/opinion: Holy Week and the Legislature

This week I read an article in My Edmonds News about the Washington State Legislature passing a law requiring clergy to report child abuse even when that knowledge is gained through confession to a member of the clergy. The action of the Legislature reminds us of the challenge of getting the right balance between two values that are both so very important.

Child abuse is unconscionable. To provide for the safety of the children that are a part of the North Sound Church family, we have a Child Abuse Prevention policy that is 26 pages long. Protecting our precious children is nonnegotiable. It is vital to the fulfilment of our mission in the community. But we also recognize the sanctity of the confessional, sometimes called the seal of the confessional. It is the commitment to the penitent that what is shared in confession will never be revealed. For Roman Catholic priests, by canon law, violation of the confessional results in excommunication and removal from priestly duties. While most Protestant pastors are not under canon law, many would adhere to the same principle in recognition of the vital importance of this sacramental act.

Often the challenge between protecting our children and the sanctity of the confessional is presented as binary: We must choose one or the other. But short of violating the sanctity of the confessional, a pastor or priest is able to use the opportunity of confession to counsel the penitent to do what is right regarding his or her past behavior and to take the steps necessary for change in the future.

We who believe in the sanctity of confession do so for a number of reasons.

– The essential purpose of the confessional is to provide a context for the forgiveness of sin. In order to receive forgiveness the penitent acknowledges what he has done, repents (turns away from) his sin and often may be called to penance or restitution for what he has done. A pastor or priest then pronounces absolution, that is, expressing the fact that God has forgiven him. This is a means to end harmful behavior, not to cover it.

– The confidentiality of this event is a sacred trust that encourages the penitent to come forward knowing her confession is sacrosanct.

– A fundamental part of this process is to help an offending individual stop the offending behavior, beginning with repentance and getting the help needed to change, including encouragement by the confessor toward justice for what was done, restitution to the one who has been hurt, and the first steps toward wholeness for the one who has hurt another.

– The sanctity of the confessional is protected by the First Amendment to our Constitution, which provides for the free exercise of religion. Confession to a member of the clergy is a religious act and a part of living out one’s faith.

We are in the midst of Holy Week. For Christians, Holy Week is a reminder of why confession is so important. The powerful symbol of the Christian faith for some 2,000 years has been the cross. Good Friday is a reminder of the centrality of the cross to the Christian faith. Although we have all been created in the image of God, each one of us has sinned in thought, word and deed, by what we have done and by what we have left undone. Incapable of saving ourselves, Christians believe that God sent his Son Jesus Christ to show us how to live by his example and the cross reminds us that his death became the means by which our sins are forgiven. Easter is a celebration of his resurrection and the wonder of eternal life: because he lives we will live also.

One of the best images of the church is shared by C.S. Lewis, the author of the Chronicles of Narnia. He says, “Consider me to be a patient in the same hospital who having been admitted a little earlier may be able to offer some advice.” Christians believe we all need the confessional because we are all sinners in need of a Savior. Thankfully we have One who reminds us that if we confess our sins he is faithful to forgive us and while we must face the consequences of our sin we can be restored in relationship to God and each other. That’s what confession, repentance, and restoration are all about and that is why we celebrate God’s amazing gift this Holy Week!

Barry Crane is the senior pastor of North Sound Church in Edmonds.