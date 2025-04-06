Reader view/opinion: Stamping money to send a message

I was at the Edmonds Civic Field Saturday for the Hands Off protest. I wanted to be one of the many bodies protesting and use the opportunity to distribute some of my stamped money. (See stamps in the photo above.)
I got the idea years ago from www.stampsteapede.org. I found a great reception from everyone I handed a stamped dollar bill to on Saturday. I told them 800 people would see the message before the bill was retired. I encouraged everyone to do the same using a self-inking stamp with their own message on it. Red ink shows up better.
It costs just $20 to have a stamp made, and you can put your own message on a dollar bill.
We all have some currency to spend. Just think of the number of people who will see your message when you buy your coffee at Starbucks.
Author Tom Sheehan lives in Edmonds
Seems to be some controversy over whether it is legal or not but myself I would not accept it as legal tender and would likely cause a seen at the establishment where that was givinn it out. Best of luck and don’t take any wooden nickels.
The writer told me it is indeed legal to do this.
I looked it up and with a quick search there seems to be differences of opinions I didn’t see any legal cases linked. This person seems to like the idea and I don’t so I am just giving fair warning to business that might think this is a fun idea.
