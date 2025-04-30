Reader view/opinion: The seismic hazard elephant at our waterfront

In 2015, my last year as a Council member, a presentation was made to Council outlining the Seismic Hazard Area at the Edmonds Waterfront. It’s huge, even larger than I recall from the presentation. Here is a link to the GIS map of Edmonds.

Check “critical areas” — the Seismic Hazard Area is the red crosshatching.

The Seismic Hazard Area encompasses the Port of Edmonds, Harbor Square, Edmonds Marsh including the marsh east of SR 104 and extending very near to 3rd Avenue South. It extends up the shoreline to a point north of Sunset Ave walkway.

Scroll down to:

23.80.040

Allowed activities – Geologically hazardous areas.

“B. Seismic Hazard Areas. The following activities are allowed within seismic hazard areas:”

” “1. Construction of new buildings with less than 2,500 square feet of floor area or roof area, whichever is greater, and which are not residential structures or used as places of employment or public assembly;

Residential structures or places of employment or public assembly are not allowed. The Waterfront Center, an obvious place of public assembly, was built directly in this Seismic Hazard Area.

There is a tsunami risk at the waterfront. There is a 100-year flood plain at the waterfront, with ever more frequent flooding occurring. BNSF has plans to build a second track. There is no emergency access over the tracks. Despite all of this, the Council-approved 2024 Comprehensive Plan includes the following:

P. 50 Future land use map:

Downtown Mixed Residential- on the corner of Main and Sunset, directly north of Seismic Hazard Area.

Master Plan Development- entire Port, and what looks like a large part of the Edmonds Marsh and Unocal property are also within Seismic Hazard Area.

My questions for Mayor Rosen, staff and Council:

Why did staff not inform council of the existence of the Seismic Hazard Area and related code prohibiting “residential structures” and “places of employment or public assembly”?

Why did staff allow the inclusion in the 2024 Comp Plan of Mixed Residential and Master Plan Development in the Seismic Hazard Area?

Why was Councilmember Will Chen not informed by staff that a “hotel” could not be included in the 2025 Comp Plan because it is not an allowed use in a Seismic Hazard Area, per our code?

Finally, why didn’t any of you respond to my 3-25-25 email to mayor, council and Director Hope outlining all of the above?

Why are all of you pretending that the Seismic Hazard Elephant at the Waterfront doesn’t exist?

Author Joan Bloom served on the Edmonds City Council from 2012-2015.