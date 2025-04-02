Reader view/opinion: Vote no on fire authority annexation — put Edmonds on path to responsible spending, stronger future

Neighbors, let’s be clear: Voting no on annexation will not result in losing fire/EMS services. The city has already secured a backup contract with South County Fire to guarantee uninterrupted services if annexation fails. This vote isn’t about whether we’ll have fire and emergency medica services — it’s about rejecting a rushed plan that raises taxes, reduces local control and locks us into an irreversible decision.

Voting no is about safeguarding Edmonds’ future from reckless financial decisions and steering our city toward sensible, sustainable spending that benefits everyone.

What Annexation Will Cost You

If annexation passes, property taxes will rise significantly. Currently, the average Edmonds homeowner with a million-dollar house pays $1,002 annually for city services, including fire and EMS. Under annexation, this amount jumps to $1,962 —a 97% increase for the same level of service, adding $82 per month for that million-dollar home.

Annexation also introduces a new taxing district on property tax bills: the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA). Taxpayers will pay the RFA directly for Fire services, while the city retains its current fire/EMS revenue to address its budget deficit. This means residents effectively pay twice — once to the RFA and again to the city — for the same service.

Why Is This Happening?

Edmonds faces a budget crisis stemming from years of overspending and poor planning. Instead of addressing unsustainable spending or exploring creative solutions, city leaders are pushing annexation as a quick fix.

Unlike the Edmonds Police Department, which has partnered with the city to address financial pressures, the RFA chose a self-serving path by canceling its contract with Edmonds. This contract, originally set to last through 2030, was terminated by the RFA, which opted for annexation rather than negotiating new terms. Annexation benefits the financially sound RFA at Edmonds’ expense.

Annexation is not a path to financial recovery — it’s a rushed plan that avoids addressing real financial issues.

A PR Campaign Paid For With Your Taxes

In August 2024, Mayor Rosen approved a $64,000 contract with Liz Loomis Public Affairs (LLPA), a PR firm specializing in promoting tax measures for local governments. This taxpayer-funded contract was signed before Fire/EMS service negotiations were finalized, suggesting annexation was predetermined without resident input.

Even the city’s highly paid consultant acknowledged annexation was premature, citing growing concerns and opposition from residents. Public records reveal Loomis stating: “There is opposition to the idea of annexation from the public and (some or one?) on council. Whether we go to ballot or pick a different option, we need time to marginalize the problem.” Their campaign aimed to “marginalize” the public.

Instead of engaging residents or exploring alternatives, city leaders spent taxpayer money on a campaign to push annexation at any cost. Using public funds for PR campaigns is neither responsible nor transparent — it’s another example of poor financial decisions that erode trust in city leadership.

Loss Of Local Control

Annexation would strip Edmonds of control over its fire/EMS services. Decisions about funding priorities and service levels would be made by the RFA Board — not Edmonds leaders. Our city would have just one non-voting representative on the RFA Board, leaving us with little say over how tax dollars are spent or how services are delivered.

Losing local control limits our ability to make decisions that best serve our community.

We Have Better Options

Our community thrives on collaboration and informed decision-making. Unfortunately, the Fitch report, commissioned by the city in 2024 to evaluate fire/EMS service options and used to justify annexation, fell short of these values. It lacked collaboration and overlooked several cost-effective and innovative solutions, such as:

1. Alternative Funding Models to ease the financial burden on property taxpayers.

2. Innovative Service Strategies tailored to our unique needs, rather than the one-size-fits-all approach promoted by the RFA.

3. Partnership Opportunities beyond the narrow scope of the study, including collaborations with nearby municipalities, fire districts, the hospital district for EMS, the Edmonds Port Authority for marine services, and other public/private partnerships to enhance services and manage costs.

4. Renegotiating with the RFA to secure a more favorable deal for Edmonds.

A more comprehensive analysis should have explored a wider range of innovative ideas, funding models and partnerships to address budget challenges while maintaining high-quality emergency services.

Good ideas don’t require costly PR campaigns — they stand on their own merit. If annexation were truly the best option for Edmonds, why did the city spend $64,000 on a PR firm to promote it? The mayor promised transparency, yet this backroom deal excluded taxpayer input and aimed to mislead residents into supporting annexation.

Why We’re Voting No

We’re your neighbors who care deeply about Edmonds’ future — not politicians or consultants. Unlike glossy mailers funded by South County Fire — a massive organization eager for annexation — we rely on honesty and facts.

Here’s why we’re voting no:

– Higher Taxes: Annexation nearly doubles what you pay for city and Fire/EMS services without improving service levels.

– Less Control: Decisions about services will be made by the RFA Board—not Edmonds—with only one non-voting seat for our city.

– Rushed Process: Alternatives weren’t fully explored.

– No New Benefits: You’ll pay more but won’t get better service.

It’s Time To Demand A Sensible Financial Plan

Neighbors, this isn’t just about taxes — it’s about building a better financial foundation for our future. Annexation forces higher costs without delivering better services or improved safety — just more money out of your pocket.

A concerned citizen at the last city council meeting asked, “Why would the city give away our fire stations for free but sell off our parks to developers?” It’s a great question and highlights the need to reassess how we’re planning for the future of our city.

The decision regarding the RFA shouldn’t be our first step in addressing financial challenges. It should be part of a comprehensive, well-considered strategy—not a hasty response to an RFA demand. With a new contract already in place, let’s take a step back, vote “no,” and bring all options to the table to develop a complete financial recovery plan.

Theresa Hutchison and Jim Ogonowski are members of Edmonds residents and members of Edmondscandobetter.org.