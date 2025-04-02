Reader view/opinion: You decide — trust and appreciation or a greatly diminished Edmonds with RFA vote

I’m voting yes on Proposition 1 because I trust our city leaders and I cherish our firefighters. I’m also voting yes because some of the alternatives proposed by opponents of Regional Fire annexation (RFA) — higher taxes on our builders and businesses, cuts to essential city services and the sale of city assets—would greatly diminish the city we know and love.

Our city leaders have been deep in the weeds on the issue of RFA annexation since 2023. They’ve been doing what we elected them to do: steward our city and represent our best interests. And after extensive examination, our mayor and six of seven city council members support a “yes” vote on Proposition 1. I trust that they’ve done their homework, showed their work and that they share my interest in making sure Edmonds continues to have high quality emergency services for a fair price.

It is likely that you cast a vote for at least a couple of our city leaders; our council and mayor represent a wide spectrum of political and ideological views. The fact that so many of our councilmembers and the mayor agree that RFA annexation is the best for Edmonds is notable: these days, it’s not too common to see agreement across such a diversity of perspectives. We elected them to consider, debate and steward the city. And when it comes to RFA annexation, I trust that they’ve done all the above and acted in the best interests of Edmonds.

Claims of a secretive, rushed process are simply untrue. There has been exhaustive study, deliberation, public comment and volumes of public records produced to engaged citizens. In my decades of living in Edmonds, I can’t remember another topic that has garnered such intense open discussion by a highly accessible mayor, engaged council and passionate citizenry.

Recently, our city leaders led a tough-but-necessary budget reduction process. These folks are serious, candid and, above all, responsible as they address grim budget realities — present and future. The cost of emergency services will increase regardless of whether Edmonds votes to join the RFA. By supporting RFA annexation, our leaders are recommending the most fiscally prudent way forward — the best path for preserving service levels while getting the best bang for our buck.

My yes vote is also rooted in my trust and appreciation for the skilled and dedicated folks of South County Fire (SCF). For the last 14 years SCF has been our fire department. If we vote yes on Proposition 1, we will have the certainty of protection from an agency we know and love. Former Councilmember Dave Teitzel, an opponent of annexation, recently agreed that Edmonds has been receiving “good value, …high quality fire/EMS services.” Voting yes for Proposition 1 is a vote of trust in our firefighters, many of whom are our neighbors and friends.

Proposals and alternatives proposed by Proposition 1 opponents don’t make good sense. For example, opponents propose the selling of “non-essential assets” of the city and making “non-essential” budget cuts to fill the budget gap created by a no vote. Really? What assets are they talking about? Anderson Field? The Frances Anderson Center? A park, community center or other cherished public place near you?

And how much is left to “trim” from the budget that hasn’t already been achieved? Cuts of 17% or more to the general fund that will be required if annexation fails will significantly further degrade the charm and livability of Edmonds, in addition to adversely impacting our valued city employees and their families, many of whom live in our community.

As another example, annexation opponents recognize taxes will go up one way or another, but propose to raise taxes on builders and businesses. This is irresponsible and wrong. These taxes, in addition to stifling growth and commerce, will only be passed along to taxpayers, renters and homebuyers. All the while we’ll be left without trusted and reliable emergency services at the end of 2025.

Finally, Proposition 1 opponents tell us “local control” is imperative, but it’s ultimately the leaders they so mistrust who will be at the table making final decisions for future emergency services and rooting around for solutions to clean up the budget mess if annexation fails. It seems they trust our city council members to clean up an even larger services and budget gap than what we currently face, but they don’t trust their recommendation for annexation. You can’t have it both ways. You either trust them or you don’t.

Division and mistrust of government and government workers has permeated politics nationally. Let’s not take the shine off the Gem of the Puget Sound based on outside noise. Like many others, I trust our local leaders and public servants. And I am also among many in our community who appreciate those who have so selflessly protected us from harm for so long. I encourage you to join me and many others who feel the same and vote yes on Proposition 1.

Adam Cornell is an Edmonds resident and former Snohomish County prosecutor.