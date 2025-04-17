Ready, set, scramble: Where to find egg hunts this weekend

As Easter Sunday approaches, egg hunts abound for local kids in Edmonds.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club is sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt for kids ages 3-10 at Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., Edmonds. Kids will scramble for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas. All families should bring a basket to collect eggs and candy, as well as nonperishable food or cash donation for the Edmonds Food Bank. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures, and South County firefighters and their trucks will be on hand. Learn more here.

From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 19, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold its fourth annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at the church. Kids will be grouped into two sessions by age, and the event will have a “blue egg” project where special blue eggs will have only nut-free candy. There will also be eggs that emit a signal sound to help vision-impaired guests find them more easily. The church’s grounds are walker and wheelchair accessible. Bags will be provided for those collecting treats. St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection. For more information, call 425-778-0371.

Other churches in Edmonds and nearby are sponsoring egg hunts on Easter Sunday as well. You can see more details at this link, which also includes a list of Easter Week services.