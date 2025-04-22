Registration now open for City of Edmonds Summer Day Camp Program

The City of Edmonds Summer Day Camp Program is returning after a year off, and registration is now open.

For youth entering grades 2-6, the camp is based at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center playfield, but will also take advantage of the close proximity to Edmonds parks. Camps run from 9 a.m-4:30 p.m. starting June 25 and ending Aug. 39. Discounted rates are available for the first two weeks.

You can use the QR code below to register or visit this link.