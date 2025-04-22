Registration now open for City of Edmonds Summer Day Camp Program

The City of Edmonds Summer Day Camp Program is returning after a year off, and registration is now open.
For youth entering grades 2-6, the camp is based at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center playfield, but will also take advantage of the close proximity to Edmonds parks. Camps run from 9 a.m-4:30 p.m. starting June 25 and ending Aug. 39. Discounted rates are available for the first two weeks.
You can use the QR code below to register or visit this link.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.