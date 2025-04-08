Resident gather to remember Big Red

More than 40 people gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday to remember Big Red, the century-old coastal redwood cut down and removed last week from the Boardwalk Condominiums parking lot on 5th Avenue South.

The attendees recounted the history of Big Red from the time it was planted south of Edmonds city limits 102 years ago to present day, where the tree was loved and admired by community members. (See related story on the tree’s history here.)

In a followup to the tree’s removal, Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine will introduce at the Tuesday, April 7 council meeting an interim ordinance prohibiting “removal of certain landmark trees on private property.”

According to the council agenda, the purpose of this interim regulation is to provide temporary protection to give the city “adequate time to adopt a permanent regulation to govern the removal of such trees.” The proposed ordinance defines a landmark tree as one with a diameter of 24 inches or more at breast height.