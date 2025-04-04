Restaurant News: Celebrate Lynnwood Dining Month

Lynnwood’s first-ever Dining Month, which launched April 1, invites locals and visitors to support restaurants, explore new flavors and enjoy special savings and special offers. Food lovers and local diners are invited to indulge in Lynnwood Dining Month, a month-long celebration of the city’s culinary scene. With the Best Bites Dining Month Pass, diners can unlock exclusive discounts, discover new restaurants, and support local businesses – all while saving money.

From April 1-30, Lynnwood Dining Month is the perfect time to explore the diverse array of restaurants in your own backyard. Lynnwood offers global flavors, cozy cafes, trendy eateries, and some of your known favorites. This event offers a curated dining experience with special discounts and promotions at participating locations.

You may wonder how restaurants were selected. Lynnwood Dining Month was an opt-in process and was open to all sit-in restaurants within Lynnwood city limits. There was no charge for a restaurant to participate. Over the course of a few months, city staff contacted dining establishments via email and in-person and asked them to participate. There was special targeted outreach to small, family-owned businesses. If you notice that your favorite Lynnwood restaurant is not participating this year, please encourage them to check out the program.

“Lynnwood has rapidly evolved from a retail commerce hub into a vibrant foodie destination. Restaurants play a crucial role in the local economy by creating jobs, attracting visitors, and creating a place for the community,” said Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell. “From cultural food experience to classic comfort foods and hidden gems, Lynnwood’s diverse dining scene offers something for everyone. Dining Month Encourages residents and visitors to explore our culinary scene and extend their trip by visiting other local businesses.”

How it works

– Go to ExploreLynnwood.com/DiningMonth to register for the Dining Month Pass.

– Visit a participating restaurant and check in by validating your location through the pass. Learn more about the pass in this video here.

– Enjoy your meal and earn coupons, discounts and free items.

Participating Lynnwood Restaurants and Offers

Avanti Pizza & Pasta

B Thai Cuisine – Free Thai iced tea with purchase

B3 Breakfast & Burger Bar

Baekjeong Lynnwood

Bapmukja – Korean Street Food – Free canned Korean specialty drink

Blazing Onion Burger – Free appetizer with a purchase of an entree

Chili Basil Thai Grill

Chilly Basil Ice Cream

Dave & Buster’s Lynnwood – Buy one appetizer, get one 50% off; Buy one $34 Power Card, get one free

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse – Best of Brazil menu for $49 (Originally $67.50)

Hanari Cafe – Free 6-piece deep-fried sesame ball appetizer

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya Alderwood – Free chicken karaage

LASA Sandwiches & Pearls – 10% off your order

Moonsun India Grill

Muto Izakaya

New Gangnam BBQ III– 15% off a future meal

Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar – Free appetizer with any seafood boil purchase

Silver Spoon Thai Restaurant & Bar – 10% off

Sparta’s Pizza & Pasta House

Sushi Spott – Free order of shrimp shumai

Swish Swish – Free wagyu upgrade for two

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Free appetizer

TK Noodle Cafe – $5 off with purchase of two entrées

Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine – 20% off menu item

WuJu Korean BBQ

Zeek’s Pizza – Option of Dinner for 2 $45 or Dinner for 4 $65

“I am thrilled to participate in Lynnwood Dining Month! This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our restaurant and be part of the growing Lynnwood restaurant scene,” said Chang Jin Han, owner of New Gangnam BBQ III. “Thank you to the City of Lynnwood for their continued support– we can’t wait to share our restaurant with everyone.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to support local restaurants, find new favorites and enjoy exclusive savings.

Visit ExploreLynnwood.com/DiningMonth to start your month of feasting.

Dining Month is made possible in part through the support of the Tourism Promotion Area (TPA) of Snohomish County.

