Revised April 15 council agenda includes withdrawing amendments related to future park property sales

The Edmonds City Council has revised its agenda for the Tuesday, April 15 virtual Committee of the Whole meeting to include a request by two councilmembers to withdraw controversial amendments related to possible future sale of several city park properties, among them Hummingbird Hill Park and the Frances Anderson Center.

The council has been inundated with comments from residents upset that the council was considering — as part of its priorities for 2025 Comprehensive Plan amendments — whether to further study the idea of selling several city-owned properties to address the city’s $20 million budget deficit. Among those properties were Hummingbird Hill Park, the Frances Anderson Center, the Wade James Theater and the Meadowdale Club House. A large group of residents crowded into the council chambers April 1 to protest the idea.

The council was originally supposed to have two committee meetings — work sessions with no action taken — on Tuesday under its new format. But the 3 p.m. Committee B meeting was canceled due to councilmember availability and those agenda items were folded into the later Committee of the Whole — including all councilmembers — at 6 p.m. In addition, a new agenda item was added that calls for discussing 2025 Comprehensive Plan amendments, including the withdrawal of the properties that drew the community’s ire.

Because the 6 p.m. meeting via Zoom is a committee meeting, there won’t be any action taken on the withdrawal requests from Councilmember Vivian Olson and Council President Neil Tibbott. There also won’t be any public comment under the work session format.

The agenda memo for Tuesday’s meeting notes that Olson has proposed removing three of her proposed amendments, including those related to Hummingbird Hill Park and Meadowdale Clubhouse. Tibbott, meanwhile, has proposed removing two amendments, related to Frances Anderson Center and the Wade James Theater.

You can see the updated Commitee of the Whole agenda here.) It also includes an update on code language for STEP housing, neighborhood centers and hubs and middle housing. In addition, there will be a presentation of an April 2025 budget amendment and a resolution recognizing Earth Day 2025.

To view the meeting virtually, visit https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

For members of the public who can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the city council conference room, first floor of city hall, at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.