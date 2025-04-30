Ross Dimmick appointed to Edmonds Port Commission

The Edmonds Port Commission has appointed Ross Dimmick to the at-large commission position. Dimmick was among many highly qualified candidates who applied for the seat vacated by Steve Johnston, who retired at the end of March, the port said in a news release announcing Dimmick’s appointment.

Born and raised in Edmonds, Dimmick brings extensive environmental and business experience to the position. During his career, he led consultations under both the Endangered Species Act and the National Historic Preservation Act. Dimmick also brings federal grant review experience and a boater’s perspective to the role, having been a commercial fisherman for over seven years.

“Ross possesses an impressive combination of experience and knowledge,” Commission President David Preston said. “He has over 35 years of environmental experience, where he often served as a government contractor.”

In addition, Preston said, “Ross has a passion for the Edmonds and Woodway communities. He’s a long-time resident who cares deeply about our waterfront. We are delighted to welcome him to the port as our new commissioner.”

The role of the Port of Edmonds Commission is to approve the annual budget and major port projects, develop and adopt policies that support port goals and oversee the executive director, who leads a staff of 30 full-time employees.

“I would like to thank the commission for this opportunity,” Dimmick said. “As a scientist and environmental professional, I’m excited to contribute to the port’s success, prioritizing exceptional service and environmental stewardship while ensuring financial stability.”