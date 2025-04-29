Save the date: Big Band Night during Edmonds Art Walk May 15

Join Jake Bergevin and The Jazz Apostates Dektette for a free night of music and community building during Big Band Night at Edmonds Art Walk on Thursday, May 15.
The music runs from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.
And another save-the-date reminder: “We are pleased to be ramping up for the 4th annual Edmonds Jazz Walk scheduled for Saturday, June 7,” Bergevin said.
