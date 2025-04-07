Save the date: Edmonds Floretum Garden Club plant sale May 3

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites the community to its popular annual plant sale Saturday, May 3 at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.

The rope drops at 9 a.m. for the scramble to score the best plants, most of which are grown in members’ gardens here in Edmonds. The plant sale committee is always conjuring new ideas, so you’ll have to attend to see what’s in store for this year, the garden club says in a news release.

Come early for the best selection, the club advises. The sale ends at noon.

Plant availability is expected to include veggie starts, many types of perennials, ground covers, native plants and the always-popular succulents. The garden boutique returns again this year — a real treasure hunt often comprising tools, garden art, wire cloches, decorative pots, houseplants, books, crafted items, wheelbarrows and patio furniture.

Proceeds go to horticulture scholarships. Learn more about the club at floretum.org, and find it on Facebook and Instagram.