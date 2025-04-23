Scene in Edmonds: A walk on the waterfront Posted: April 23, 2025 8 On her walk along the Edmonds waterfront Wednesday, photographer Julia Wiese came across the following: Norwegian Joy heading to Seattle with the Brothers peak in the distance. Several Golden Eyes were hanging around Olympic Beach near the Edmonds ferry terminal. Just on the other side of the Edmonds ferry terminal, at Brackett’s Landing beach, there was a small group of Buffleheads floating around the shallow waters. On the beach north of the Brackett’s Landing was a killdeer. Below the rocks of the jetty, a seal popped its head out of the water. The sun was bright enough the camera was able to capture a shot of its feet. Also near the rocks at Brackett’s Landing were a couple of horned grebes in breeding plumage.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.