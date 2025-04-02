Scene in Edmonds: Around town 2 hours ago 3 Flowers Monday. (Photo by Ann Bradford) What’s left of Big Red Tuesday. (Photo by Robert Mazelow) Acuba japonica “Rozannie”. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Tuesday’s waxing crescent moon. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
