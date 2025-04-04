Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: April 3, 2025 2 Star magnolia Wednesday. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Mary Dizon Lone fisherman at sunrise Thursday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Thursday morning Olympics. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Pine Ridge Park Pond. (Photo by A. Castillo) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Ted Taylor
