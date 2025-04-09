Scene in Edmonds: Around town 55 seconds ago 1 On the Kingston-Edmonds ferry, passing by the Suquamish ferry that was Kingston bound Saturday. (Photo by Char Blankenship) Photo by Melinda Nelsen A windy Tuesday. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.