Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: April 13, 2025 4 Callum Schulz takes a well-deserved break after a thorough mowing of the Marina Beach Walkway on Saturday. With him are his mom Erin and his two companions Lady and Louie. (Photo by Bob Sears) Changing weather on the horizon Saturday. (Photo by Kirsten Yuhas) Incoming ferry as seen from the top of the Edmonds Library Saturday. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Full moon Saturday. (Photo by Alex Duncan) Spring beauty. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Train and mountain Sunday. (Photo by Bob Brubacher) Fun in the Sunday sun. (Photo by LynnDee King) Enjoying the sun, part 2. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Mary Dizon Photo by Tim Johns
