Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: April 14, 2025 4 Flowers at Salish Crossing Saturday. (Photo by Anna Volk) Sunday’s full moon with contrails at midnight. (Photo by Susan Armstrong) Fun at the off-leash dog beach Monday. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen) Tulips and daffodils. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Monday sunset. (Photo by Anne Stein) Photo by Ann Bradford
