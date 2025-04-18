Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: April 17, 2025 0 Sunny Wednesday. (Photo by Linda Ross) A hike in Southwest County Park Wednesday. (Photo by Kirsten Yuhas) Thursday morning moonset. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A raccoon in the yard. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Spring blossoms. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Thursday on the waterfront. (Photo by LynnDee King) Mountain view. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Thursday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
