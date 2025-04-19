Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: April 18, 2025 4 Taken Thursday: Salmon fry in the net pen located at the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Julia Wiese) A bald-faced hornet on the Edmonds-Lynnwood border. (Photo by Char Blankenship) A spring scene on the corner of Water Street and Ocean Avenue. (Photo by Denise Meade) Low tide at the waterfront Friday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Friday at sunset. (Photo by LynnDee King) After sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
