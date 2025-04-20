Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: April 19, 2025 0 Spring flowers Friday. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Before sunrise Saturday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Lee Lageschulte A heron taking flight. (Photo by Denise Meade) Photo by Sondra Padgett Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Alex Duncan
