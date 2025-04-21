Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: April 20, 2025 2 Snow azalea (Photo by Alex Duncan) At the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Kathy Crabb) Capturing a flower. (Photo by Sondra Padgett) Spring leaves on 3rd Avenue. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Easter flowers for sale. (Photo by Sondra Padgett) Sunday sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.