Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Power flower. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Morning reflection. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
The beef goes on. Some 40 protesters showed up for the April 27 Indivisible protest at the Edmonds Shoreline Border at Aurora Avenue North and North 205th Street. This protest included a petition signing drive by National Nurses United, who are calling for continued Medicare, Medicaid and public health funding. (Photo courtesy Pam Mieth)
