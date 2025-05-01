Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: April 30, 2025 0 Cascade Symphony’s spring chamber music concert attracted 200 guests Tuesday at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. (Photo courtesy Daniel Johnson) Early morning on the waterfront Wednesday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Cruise ship passing by. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Low tide. (Photo by Jewel Hagen) Keeping watch. (Photo by Donald Ricker) Wednesday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
