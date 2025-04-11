Scene in Edmonds: Around town — clouds, mountains and rainbows Posted: April 10, 2025 1 Photo taken Tuesday by Kirsten Yuhas Photo taken Wednesday by LynnDee King. Before sunrise Thursday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Ron LaRue Photo taken Thursday by Alex Duncan, who asks “Does anyone see the face?” Double rainbow over Lake Ballinger. (Photo by Niall McShane) Photo by Jim Johanson Photo by Denise Meade Photo by JJ Kuhl Photo by Julia Wiese Photo by Ann Bradford.
