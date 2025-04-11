Scene in Edmonds: Around town — clouds, mountains and rainbows

Photo taken Tuesday by Kirsten Yuhas
Photo taken Wednesday by LynnDee King.
Before sunrise Thursday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Photo by Ron LaRue
Photo taken Thursday by Alex Duncan, who asks “Does anyone see the face?”
Double rainbow over Lake Ballinger. (Photo by Niall McShane)
Photo by Jim Johanson
Photo by Denise Meade
Photo by JJ Kuhl
Photo by Julia Wiese
Photo by Ann Bradford.

 

