Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: April 4, 2025 5 On guard at the Port of Edmonds fueling dock. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Celebrating spring at the Edmonds red barn. (Photo courtesy Denise Meade) Mount Baker. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) The cherry tree at Hickman Park. (Photo by Susan Matheson) Blossoms during a drive around Edmonds. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Photo by Tim Johns Southwest County Park. (Photo by Ted Taylor) Photo by Sondra Padgett Photo by Julia Wiese Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by Linda Ross
