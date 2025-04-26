Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: April 25, 2025 5 Pointing the way to sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Chris Tassos Floral view on 4th Avenue. (Photo by Jean Patterson) Jockeying for nesting positions at sunset. (Photo by Vienna Ztribe) At Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by LynnDee King) Photo by C. Blodgett Photo by Lee Lageschulte
