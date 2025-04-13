Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: April 12, 2025 0 The first cruise ship of the year passes by Edmonds, headed for Seattle. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Just after sunrise. (Photo by Jewel Hagen) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by LynnDee King Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Melinda Nelsen
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.