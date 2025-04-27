Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: April 26, 2025 1 Say cheese. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Saturday Market Music. (Photo by Bryan Davidson) Lilacs in bloom. (Photo by Ann Bradford) California lilac. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Sea lions at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Mark Bjorndal) Photo by Linda Ross Photo by LynnDee King Photo by Stephanie Neff
