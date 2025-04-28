Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: April 27, 2025 3 A long way from home. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Benjamin Weed conducts a class on lifeguarding recertification at Yost Pool. (Photo by Bob Sears) A day for sailing. (Photo by LynnDee King) Low tide exploration. (Photo by Ron LaRue) At sunset. (Photo by Stephanie Neff)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.