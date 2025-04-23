Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday Posted: April 22, 2025 0 Early morning water walk. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Seagulls on a ferry ride. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Enjoying the view. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Blooms on 5th Avenue. (Photo by Mary Dizon) Downtown mural. (Photo by Merri Fulton) Photo by Jannicke Vesagas Tuesday sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
