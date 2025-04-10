Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday

Sunrise at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Morning view. (Photo by Glen Nelson)
Sounder train. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
From the tracks. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

