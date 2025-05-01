Scene in Edmonds: 96th birthday gathering

Posted: April 30, 2025 14
Attendees celebrate the 96th birthday of Frank Suhara (at upper left, in gray jacket) at the Channel Marker restaurant. (Photo courtesy Lee McAllister)
Frank Suhara enjoys birthday cake. (Photo courtesy Colleen Suhara)

Family, friends and fellow Edmonds Kiwanis members joined Frank Suhara at the Channel Marker Restaurant April 29 to celebrate his 96th birthday.

A charter member and a past president of the Edmonds Kiwanis, Suhara served in the Korean War and worked as chief of the warehouse at Seattle’s Veterans Administration Hospital. Those joining the celebration included three past Kiwanis presidents.

 

