Scene in Edmonds: 96th birthday gathering

Family, friends and fellow Edmonds Kiwanis members joined Frank Suhara at the Channel Marker Restaurant April 29 to celebrate his 96th birthday.
A charter member and a past president of the Edmonds Kiwanis, Suhara served in the Korean War and worked as chief of the warehouse at Seattle’s Veterans Administration Hospital. Those joining the celebration included three past Kiwanis presidents.
