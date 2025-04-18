Scene in Edmonds: Room for one more?

Photographer Tiana Cosette sent these photos of sea lions at the Edmonds Marina Wednesday.
“It was pretty entertaining to watch them try and get up on the dock because they struggled and also seemed to annoy the other sea lions that were trying to nap peacefully,” she said.
